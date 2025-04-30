Twins' top prospect Walker Jenkins can't shake nagging ankle injury
If Walker Jenkins is going to rise fast through the Minnesota Twins' farm system, he's going to need his ankle to start cooperating. On Tuesday, the Twins revealed negative news on the club's No. 1 prospect, saying Jenkins will be out through at least the end of May due to lingering ankle soreness.
Jenkins received a cortisone injection in his left ankle — the ankle that he sprained during spring training and then played two games and had eight at-bats at Double-A Wichita before being shut down because of discomfort in the ankle.
Jenkins missed the first two months of last season at Class A after suffering a hamstring injury on Opening Day.
The Twins selected him fifth overall in the 2023 MLB draft and he is ranked as the fifth-best MLB prospect by Baseball Prospectus and Baseball American, and No. 3 overall by MLB Pipeline.