Inside The Twins

Twins' top prospect Walker Jenkins can't shake nagging ankle injury

He received a cortisone shot and isn't expected back until June.

Joe Nelson

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels outfielder Walker Jenkins (27) catches a ball from the dugout during the second inning of a game against the Tampa Tarpons at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers on Friday, June 28, 2024.
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels outfielder Walker Jenkins (27) catches a ball from the dugout during the second inning of a game against the Tampa Tarpons at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers on Friday, June 28, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

If Walker Jenkins is going to rise fast through the Minnesota Twins' farm system, he's going to need his ankle to start cooperating. On Tuesday, the Twins revealed negative news on the club's No. 1 prospect, saying Jenkins will be out through at least the end of May due to lingering ankle soreness.

Jenkins received a cortisone injection in his left ankle — the ankle that he sprained during spring training and then played two games and had eight at-bats at Double-A Wichita before being shut down because of discomfort in the ankle.

Jenkins missed the first two months of last season at Class A after suffering a hamstring injury on Opening Day.

The Twins selected him fifth overall in the 2023 MLB draft and he is ranked as the fifth-best MLB prospect by Baseball Prospectus and Baseball American, and No. 3 overall by MLB Pipeline.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News