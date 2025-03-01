Twins top prospect Walker Jenkins is already dealing with an injury
Twins top prospect Walker Jenkins arrived for Minor League camp last week, but he's already dealing with an injury. According to multiple reports, he suffered a "mild" sprained ankle after jumping for a ball and he's expected to miss 1-2 weeks.
The Twins' minor league spring schedule begins on March 12. Jenkins could miss the start of exhibition play, but the injury is not expected to be anything too serious. The Athletic's Dan Hayes reported that "Jenkins said he’s limited to only working out (no baseball activities) as he recovers."
Jenkins's injury comes after Minnesota's other top prospect, Emmanuel Rodriguez, suffered a similar injury last month. We are nearly two weeks away from Opening Day.
