Twins trade Jovani Moran to Red Sox for do-it-all player Mickey Gasper
Mickey Gasper isn't the free-agent signing Minnesota Twins fans were hoping to unwrap under the tree on Christmas, but he's what Baseball Santa delivered. You get what you get and you don't throw a fit, right?
Minnesota swung a deal with the Red Sox on Christmas Eve to add Gasper, who is a 29-year-old utility player, in exchange for left-handed reliever Jovani Moran.
Moran underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the 2024 season. The 27-year-old has flashed some promise in his career, posting a 4.15 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 91 career innings. That's good for 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
Gasper is a switch hitter who spent the bulk of the 2024 season between Double-A and Triple-A, hitting a combined .328 with 12 homers, 27 doubles, 58 RBIs, 56 walks and a really solid .439 on-base percentage in 92 games.
He played first base, second base, third base and catcher in the minors last season.