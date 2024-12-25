Inside The Twins

Twins trade Jovani Moran to Red Sox for do-it-all player Mickey Gasper

Gasper played first base, second base, third base and catcher in 2024.

Joe Nelson

Aug 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox Mickey Gasper (77) walks at his first at bat against the Texas Rangers in the tenth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox Mickey Gasper (77) walks at his first at bat against the Texas Rangers in the tenth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Mickey Gasper isn't the free-agent signing Minnesota Twins fans were hoping to unwrap under the tree on Christmas, but he's what Baseball Santa delivered. You get what you get and you don't throw a fit, right?

Minnesota swung a deal with the Red Sox on Christmas Eve to add Gasper, who is a 29-year-old utility player, in exchange for left-handed reliever Jovani Moran.

Moran underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the 2024 season. The 27-year-old has flashed some promise in his career, posting a 4.15 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 91 career innings. That's good for 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Gasper is a switch hitter who spent the bulk of the 2024 season between Double-A and Triple-A, hitting a combined .328 with 12 homers, 27 doubles, 58 RBIs, 56 walks and a really solid .439 on-base percentage in 92 games.

He played first base, second base, third base and catcher in the minors last season.

