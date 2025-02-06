Twins trade Michael Helman to Cardinals for cash considerations
The Minnesota Twins traded utility player Michael Helman to the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations, the team announced in a release Thursday. Helman has been a member of the Twins organization since they drafted him in 2018.
Helman, 28, has battled injuries throughout his career, but he made his first appearances in the major leagues in 2024 when rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players in September. Helman played nine games for the Twins down the stretch of the season, slashing .300/.500/.800 and hitting a pair of doubles in 10 at-bats. That was after a strong season in Triple-A.
In 72 games with the St. Paul Saints, Helman slashed .271/.439/.772 with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs. The Twins selected Helman with the No. 334 overall pick in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Texas A&M.
The Twins now have 39 players on their 40-man roster.