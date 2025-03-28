Twins TV not the only brand to confuse Cleveland for Minnesota on Opening Day
It's been well documented how Twins TV is off to a rough start in its debut season, but the MLB-produced channel wasn't the only brand to confuse the Cleveland Guardians for the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day.
While Twins.TV launched into action with the wrong hype video — they accidentally played a hype video for the Guardians before the Twins pregame show — the oft-criticized apparel company, Fanatics, was also making a mistake.
In social media posts that have been shared wildly across the internet, Fanatics posted an Opening Day promo photo of two models wearing Twins jerseys. That's fine, but there's one problem: the guy is wearing a Cleveland Guardians hat.
How is it possible that two major brands — MLB and Fanatics — confuse the Twins and Guardians? We may never know, but it's bad look for a team that is already struggling to bring fans out of an apathetic state of mind.