Twins unveil 'Ripple Effect' uniforms that will be worn 11 times
The Minnesota Twins have gone deep with a new "City Connect" uniform, unveiling the new look Monday morning while saying the Nike "Ripple Effect" jerseys are an embodiment of Minnesota's majestic sky "where the water reflects the sky"
Inspired by the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," the uniforms feature blue hues that represent water and yellow accents to represent rays of sunshine. The piping on the tops and bottoms is a "deep blue, warm yellow, radiant pink" that is supposed to invoke the "feeling of a Minnesota lakeside sunset."
There's also a loon on the right arm sleeve patch. The cap had a Minnesota logo with the outline of Lake Minnetonka on the bottom of the brim.
The Twins will wear the uniforms 11 times over the course of the rest of the season.
Date
Opponent
June 14
vs. Oakland
June 15
vs. Oakland
July 5
vs. Houston
July 6
vs. Houston
July 20
vs. Milwaukee
August 2
vs. Chicago White Sox
August 9
vs. Cleveland
August 23
vs. St. Louis
August 30
vs. Toronto
September 13
vs. Cincinnati
September 27
vs. Baltimore