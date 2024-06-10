Inside The Twins

Twins unveil 'Ripple Effect' uniforms that will be worn 11 times

The Twins will wear the new uniforms at select home games this season.

The Minnesota Twins have gone deep with a new "City Connect" uniform, unveiling the new look Monday morning while saying the Nike "Ripple Effect" jerseys are an embodiment of Minnesota's majestic sky "where the water reflects the sky"

Inspired by the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," the uniforms feature blue hues that represent water and yellow accents to represent rays of sunshine. The piping on the tops and bottoms is a "deep blue, warm yellow, radiant pink" that is supposed to invoke the "feeling of a Minnesota lakeside sunset."

There's also a loon on the right arm sleeve patch. The cap had a Minnesota logo with the outline of Lake Minnetonka on the bottom of the brim.

The Twins will wear the uniforms 11 times over the course of the rest of the season.

Date

Opponent

June 14

vs. Oakland

June 15

vs. Oakland

July 5

vs. Houston

July 6

vs. Houston

July 20

vs. Milwaukee

August 2

vs. Chicago White Sox

August 9

vs. Cleveland

August 23

vs. St. Louis

August 30

vs. Toronto

September 13

vs. Cincinnati

September 27

vs. Baltimore

