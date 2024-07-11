Twins' utility man Willi Castro named as All-Star game replacement
Twins' utility man Willi Castro has been named to the AL All-Star team, replacing Jose Altuve. Marcus Simien will shift into the starting lineup. It will be Castro's first All-Star game appearance of his career.
He has quietly been a historically great utility player for the Twins. Earlier this month, he became the first player in MLB history to appear in at least 20 games at five different positions in a season, and that was before even hitting the halfway point. The five positions have been second base, shortstop, third base, center field and left field.
Through 93 games this season, he is slashing .268/.354/.430 from the plate with 7 home runs and 29 RBIs. His 2.7 wins above replacement (WAR) is tied for 52nd in the entire league.
Castro now joins Carlos Correa as the second Twins player who will participate in the Midsummer Classic next week at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.