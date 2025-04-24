Inside The Twins

Twins-White Sox series finale enters rain delay after seventh inning

Thursday's game had brief breaks for field repair before entering a full rain delay entering the eighth inning.

Nolan O'Hara

A solitary fan sits in a section and watches in a drizzle as the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 24, 2025.
Thursday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox entered a rain delay following the seventh inning at Target Field in Minneapolis. A restart time was not immediately available, but rain was expected to fall for another hour.

The Twins trailed 3-0 entering the eighth inning. It had been raining most of Thursday in Minneapolis, but the series finale between the two teams had continued with brief delays for field repair until a full delay came after the seventh inning.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

