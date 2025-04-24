Twins-White Sox series finale enters rain delay after seventh inning
Thursday's game had brief breaks for field repair before entering a full rain delay entering the eighth inning.
Thursday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox entered a rain delay following the seventh inning at Target Field in Minneapolis. A restart time was not immediately available, but rain was expected to fall for another hour.
The Twins trailed 3-0 entering the eighth inning. It had been raining most of Thursday in Minneapolis, but the series finale between the two teams had continued with brief delays for field repair until a full delay came after the seventh inning.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
