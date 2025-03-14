Two Twins pitchers considered 'dark horse' candidates for Cy Young Award
Two Minnesota Twins pitchers are considered "dark horse" candidates for the American League Cy Young Award in 2025.
Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober were listed as "dark horse" contenders, requiring the pitcher hasn't previously won a Cy Young Award and finished outside the top 10 in voting from 2022-24, to win the Cy Young Award by MLB.com. Ryan, who got off to a stellar start last season until injuries sidelined him in the latter half of the year, was atop the dark horse candidate list while Ober was fourth of the five less likely winners. MLB.com's Brian Murphy praised Ryan's fastball, splitter and sweeper.
"If he effectively mixes that fastball with his splitter and sweeper, Ryan can by a Cy-worthy starter," Murphy wrote.
Ryan made 23 starts last season, posting a 7-7 record, a 3.60 earned-run average while fanning 147 across 135 innings.
Ober, meanwhile, set career highs in starts (31), innings pitched (178 2/3) and strikeouts (191) while recording a 12-9 record and a 3.98 ERA. What stood out to MLB.com was Ober's expected ERA of 3.22. Essentially, Ober was a little bit unlucky last year and has continued to improve. If he takes another step, perhaps he puts himself in the Cy discussion.
"If Ober throws close to 180 innings again and is closer to his expected 2024 ERA than his actual ERA, he could earn some serious Cy Young Award consideration," MLB.com's Brent Maguire wrote.
The favorites for the AL Cy Young Award, according to MLB.com, include a pair of division rivals atop the list.
MLB.com's AL Cy Young favorites
- Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers (2024 winner)
- Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals
- Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers
- Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox
- Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners