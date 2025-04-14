Inside The Twins

Ty France, a bright spot for Twins, wins American League Player of the Week

France went 11 for 25 with a pair of homers and six RBIs in six games last week.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France hits a RBI single against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 11, 2025.
Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France hits a RBI single against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 11, 2025. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

In good Minnesota Twins news, first baseman Ty France was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday.

It was a big week for France, who went 11 for 25 and slashed .440/.760/1.260 in six games, leading the AL in batting average. He hit a pair of homers, both coming in last week's series against the Kansas City Royals, and had two doubles, six runs scored and six RBIs overall. France had a pair of singles and an RBI in Sunday's victory over the Detroit Tigers.

It's only the second time in his career that France has won a player of the week award and first since 2022.

"Honestly, it's kind of funny, last time I won player of the week it was when we played Kansas City as well," France said on MLB Network. "I guess I just see the ball well there and play well against them, so we need to play them more often."

In his first 16 games with the Twins, France is slashing .298/.456/.811 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Twins News