Ty France, a bright spot for Twins, wins American League Player of the Week
In good Minnesota Twins news, first baseman Ty France was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday.
It was a big week for France, who went 11 for 25 and slashed .440/.760/1.260 in six games, leading the AL in batting average. He hit a pair of homers, both coming in last week's series against the Kansas City Royals, and had two doubles, six runs scored and six RBIs overall. France had a pair of singles and an RBI in Sunday's victory over the Detroit Tigers.
It's only the second time in his career that France has won a player of the week award and first since 2022.
"Honestly, it's kind of funny, last time I won player of the week it was when we played Kansas City as well," France said on MLB Network. "I guess I just see the ball well there and play well against them, so we need to play them more often."
In his first 16 games with the Twins, France is slashing .298/.456/.811 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.