Umpire missed 15 calls in Twins' loss to Pirates Friday
The calls were not in the Twins' favor Friday night.
In this story:
According to @UmpireAuditor on X, Umpire Paul Clemons missed 15 calls in the Twins' 3-0 loss to the Pirates Friday.
Based on the post, 12 of the calls went against the Twins, but assistant hitting coach Derek Shomon was ejected in the top of the 5th inning after a called strike to Carlos Correa. Based on Umpire Scorecards' methodology, the Twins now sit 25th in the MLB this season in terms of total favorability.
Minnesota is currently amidst a four-game losing streak, but they will look to get back into the winning column Saturday afternoon when they take on the Pirates at 3 p.m. CT. Paul Clemons is expected to be the third base umpire, while Carlos Torres will act behind the plate.
Published