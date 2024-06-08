Inside The Twins

Umpire missed 15 calls in Twins' loss to Pirates Friday

The calls were not in the Twins' favor Friday night.

Tony Liebert

Jun 7, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales (39) assists Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) to his feet after tagging him out in a run down between first base and second base during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
According to @UmpireAuditor on X, Umpire Paul Clemons missed 15 calls in the Twins' 3-0 loss to the Pirates Friday.

Based on the post, 12 of the calls went against the Twins, but assistant hitting coach Derek Shomon was ejected in the top of the 5th inning after a called strike to Carlos Correa. Based on Umpire Scorecards' methodology, the Twins now sit 25th in the MLB this season in terms of total favorability.

Minnesota is currently amidst a four-game losing streak, but they will look to get back into the winning column Saturday afternoon when they take on the Pirates at 3 p.m. CT. Paul Clemons is expected to be the third base umpire, while Carlos Torres will act behind the plate.

