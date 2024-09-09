Walker Jenkins promoted to Double-A after hot streak at Cedar Rapids
Walker Jenkins' ascension in the minor leagues is gaining momentum.
Minnesota's 19-year-old outfielder is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the organization and a consensus top-10 prospect Major League Baseball. He suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener in the rookie league and then played 33 games at Class A Fort Myers before getting a promotion to Class A+ Cedar Rapids.
Thirty-four games with the Kernels was enough as the Twins promoted Jenkins to Double-A Wichita on Sunday. Jenkins slashed .290/.382/.481 with three homers, 12 doubles and three triples in 131 at-bats with Cedar Rapids. Add in his 28 walks and only 17 strikeouts and it was obvious that he was handling A-ball pitching really well.
Jenkins hit .310 with a .909 OPS and had 10 multi-hit games in August.
It's expected that Jenkins will make his Double-A debut Tuesday when the Wind Surge return to action against Tulsa at 7:05 p.m. CT. But there are only six games left in the season for Wichita and they are not going to make the playoffs, so Jenkins' is likely only getting a taste of Double-A before he starts the 2025 season in Wichita.