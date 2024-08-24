Watch: Alex Kirilloff doubles in first at-bat on rehab assignment
It didn't take long for Alex Kirilloff to collect his first hit on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints during Friday night's game against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in St. Paul.
Batting second in the first inning, Kirilloff doubled on a line drive to center field and advanced Diego Castillo, who led off with an infield single, to third base to get two on with no outs. Kirilloff then came around to score on DaShawn Keirsey Jr.'s two-run single that gave the Saints a 2-1 lead.
The Saints plated seven runs in all in the first inning as they took an early six-run advantage.
Kirilloff began his rehab assignment Friday. He had been on the IL since June 13 due to back issues.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.