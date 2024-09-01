Watch: Blue Jays' Leo Jimenez makes crazy diving catch over wall against Twins
Jimenez may have made the catch of the year.
In this story:
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Leo Jimenez made a diving catch over the wall on a foul ball hit by Twins right fielder Max Kepler for the second out of the fourth inning of Sunday afternoon's series finale at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Jimenez sprinted towards the right-field wall after Kepler popped up a foul ball and smacked into it while somehow making the catch. Jimenez was slow to get up after hitting the wall hard but returned to the field and made a play on a fly ball for the final out of the inning, too.
It was truly an insane and spectacular play for the 23-year-old rookie.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
Published |Modified