Watch: Brooks Lee takes Chris Paddack deep for first career grand slam
Lee's grand slam was Minnesota's first as a team this season.
It took the Twins 124 games to his a grand slam in 2025. Brooks Lee launched 373-foot bomb in the third inning against the Tigers for the first grand slam of his MLB career.
Minnesota had great success against former pitcher Chris Paddack on Sunday for the second straight time since dealing him to Detroit. In 9.2 innings pitched, the Twins have 15 hits, five home runs and 12 total earned runs against their former starter.
Lee is starting to finally find his rhythm in the big leagues and Sunday's grand slam was another feather to put in his cap.
