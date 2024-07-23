Watch: Bryce Harper smashes homer in first career at-bat at Target Field
It took Bryce Harper all of five pitches to get a good feel for hitting at Target Field.
Believe it or not, Monday's series opener between the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies marked the first career game at Target Field for Harper, who made his MLB debut 12 years ago as a 19-year-old. Despite a dozen years with 1,592 regular-season games and 6,825 plate appearances, he had never played in Minneapolis.
In the top of the first inning, Harper took the fifth pitch — an 86.5 mph cutter — from Bailey Ober and hammered it 424 feet over the wall in right field. The ball screamed off his bat at 113.8 mph.
Adding to the intrigue of Harper's homer is that he hit it off Ober, whom he praised after facing the tall Twins right-hander during a spring training game earlier this year. Ober dominated that day, prompting Harper to say "good luck to everyone" in the American League Central.