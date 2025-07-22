Watch: Buxton launches leadoff homer off Ohtani; Ohtani responds with bomb

Inside The Twins

The All-Stars traded homers in the first inning of Monday night's game at Dodger Stadium.

Jul 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) gestures as he rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Byron Buxton and Shohei Ohtani were stars at the MLB All-Star six days ago, and neither wasted time showing off to start Monday night's series opener between the Twins and Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani's second pitch of the game was launched over the wall in left-center field for a home run by Buxton. The blast left Buxton's bat at 104.8 mph and traveled an estimated 410 feet. But Ohtani wasn't about to get shown up...

In the bottom of the first inning, Ohtani unloaded on a pitch from David Festa and sent it 441 feet to center field for his 35th homer of the season, which put the Dodgers up on the Twins 2-1.

Buxton now leads the Twins with 23 homers, and his blast off Ohtani was his sixth leadoff homer of the season. For Ohtani, it was the first homer he's allowed and only the second run he's surrendered in limited action as the Dodgers ease him back into the starting rotation.

