Inside The Twins

Watch: Byron Buxton launches leadoff home run in second straight game

Buxton has homered in three of his last eight at-bats.

Tony Liebert

Jun 17, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Twins are struggling, but Byron Buxton is one of the hottest players in baseball. He launched a 432-foot home run to lead off Thursday's game against the Reds, marking his second straight leadoff homer in Cincinnati.

Related: Rain delay: Twins-Reds game paused in sixth inning after starting late

Buxton has now hit a home run in three straight games, and three times in his last eight at-bats. It is the second time he has homered in three straight games this season, and he now has 14 homers on the season.

Buxton's homer gave Minnesota an early 1-0 lead, as they'll look to snap a six-game losing streak Thursday in Cincinnati.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Twins News