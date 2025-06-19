Watch: Byron Buxton launches leadoff home run in second straight game
Buxton has homered in three of his last eight at-bats.
The Twins are struggling, but Byron Buxton is one of the hottest players in baseball. He launched a 432-foot home run to lead off Thursday's game against the Reds, marking his second straight leadoff homer in Cincinnati.
Buxton has now hit a home run in three straight games, and three times in his last eight at-bats. It is the second time he has homered in three straight games this season, and he now has 14 homers on the season.
Buxton's homer gave Minnesota an early 1-0 lead, as they'll look to snap a six-game losing streak Thursday in Cincinnati.
