Watch: Correa liner rattles Crochet’s nose in Twins-Red Sox game
Crochet opted to remain in Sunday's game after getting drilled in the face.
Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet allowed a lead-off home run to Byron Buxton to open Sunday's game, and his roller coaster outing continued after a Carlos Correa line drive drilled him in the nose, but he opted to stay in the game.
Crochet's mental toughness has been on display Sunday with six strikeouts and only three allowed hits after Buxton's lead-off homer.
