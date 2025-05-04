Inside The Twins

Watch: Correa liner rattles Crochet’s nose in Twins-Red Sox game

Crochet opted to remain in Sunday's game after getting drilled in the face.

Tony Liebert

Garrett Crochet
Garrett Crochet / Sunday's game between the Twins and Red Sox
In this story:

Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet allowed a lead-off home run to Byron Buxton to open Sunday's game, and his roller coaster outing continued after a Carlos Correa line drive drilled him in the nose, but he opted to stay in the game.

Crochet's mental toughness has been on display Sunday with six strikeouts and only three allowed hits after Buxton's lead-off homer.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

