Watch: Edouard Julien homers on first pitch with Triple-A Saints

Julien made a statement in his first game with St. Paul.
Edouard Julien was sent down to Triple-A to make way for Royce Lewis' return in a move that certainly wouldn't have been expected at the start of the season. But Julien might not be with the St. Paul Saints for long — at least if his start there is any indication.
Julien homered on the very first pitch he saw in his first game with the Saints against the Syracuse Mets Wednesday night at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn., giving the Saints a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Julien went 1 for 4 overall in his first appearance at Triple-A as the Saints beat the Mets 5-1.
