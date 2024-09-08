Watch: Emmanuel Rodriguez hits inside-the-park grand slam for first Triple-A homer
It'll be a memorable first Triple-A home run for top Twins prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez.
Rodriguez's first homer for the St. Paul Saints was an inside-the-park grand slam that put the Saints up 6-0 in the second inning of Saturday's game against the Iowa Cubs at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn.
Rodriguez hit a deep ball to center field with the bases loaded and the Cubs outfielders collided as the ball fell to the warning track. Rodriguez cleared the bases and slid home in plenty of time to beat the throw to the delight of the crowd at CHS Field. Quite a way to welcome yourself to Triple-A.
Rodriguez, 21, is the Twins' No. 3 prospect and the No. 21 propsect in all over baseball, per MLB Pipeline. Rodriguez was called up to the Saints Monday and made his debut then, drawing two walks.
Saturday's game between the Saints and Cubs was still in progress at the time of publication.