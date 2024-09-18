Watch: Guardians' Eli Morgan hit on head on attempted throwout of Willi Castro
Bo Naylor found the dome of his reliever instead of his second baseman's glove.
In this story:
Willi Castro got into second base safely. Eli Morgan wasn't so lucky.
The Twins utilityman took off to steal second base during the sixth inning of Saturday's game against the Cleveland Gurdians at Progressive Field. Guardians catcher Bo Naylor attempted to throw Castro out, but instead he found the dome of his reliever, Morgan, which allowed Castro to advance easily.
Not exactly how they drew it up.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
