Watch: Hot mic catches ump swearing at himself during Twins-Red Sox game

Bill Miller was not happy with himself after missing a call on Friday night.

Aug 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; MLB umpire Bill Miller during the New York Mets game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Twins lost to the Red Sox 6-1 on Friday night and there weren't many positives to take away, but umpire Bill Miller might've had the most memorable moment. A hot mic caught him swearing at himself after missing a call in the eighth inning.

Miller originally ruled a Red Sox base runner safe at home plate, but the call was later overturned and Ryan Jeffers tagged him out. Miller, a 27-year veteran was clearly frustrated with himself after missing the call.

The Twins will look to get back on track Saturday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. CT against the Red Sox.

