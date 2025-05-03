Watch: Hot mic catches ump swearing at himself during Twins-Red Sox game
Bill Miller was not happy with himself after missing a call on Friday night.
In this story:
The Twins lost to the Red Sox 6-1 on Friday night and there weren't many positives to take away, but umpire Bill Miller might've had the most memorable moment. A hot mic caught him swearing at himself after missing a call in the eighth inning.
Miller originally ruled a Red Sox base runner safe at home plate, but the call was later overturned and Ryan Jeffers tagged him out. Miller, a 27-year veteran was clearly frustrated with himself after missing the call.
Related: Bullpen implodes again, bats stay silent as Twins crumble at Fenway
The Twins will look to get back on track Saturday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. CT against the Red Sox.
Twins news, rumors and analysis
Published