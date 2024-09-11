Watch: Kyle Farmer brings back rally sausage after three-run homer
Farmer homered for the second straight game.
Sometimes superstition is the way.
The Twins' lucky summer sausage was back in the dugout for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field in Minneapolis, and Kyle Farmer quickly made sure it came out of hiding with a three-run home run in the second inning. The sausage kept paying dividends in the fourth inning, too, as Matt Wallner hit a 444-foot solo homer.
After four innings, the Twins already had a 6-0 lead.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
