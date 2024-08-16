Watch: Kyle Farmer hits 'Little League homer' vs. Rangers
Farmer was able to come home and score on his triple after an error.
Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer got a "Little League homer" during the second inning of Thursday night's game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.
Farmer hit a deep ball to center field that Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras struggled to handle after a weird bounce, and he was charged with an error as Farmer came around to score on his triple.
The run tied the game at 2-2.
Farmer was visibly out of breath as he came back to the dugout to a warm reception.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
