Watch: Kyle Farmer hits 'Little League homer' vs. Rangers

Farmer was able to come home and score on his triple after an error.

Minnesota Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer (12) celebrates his home run against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on Aug. 13, 2024. / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer got a "Little League homer" during the second inning of Thursday night's game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Farmer hit a deep ball to center field that Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras struggled to handle after a weird bounce, and he was charged with an error as Farmer came around to score on his triple.

The run tied the game at 2-2.

Farmer was visibly out of breath as he came back to the dugout to a warm reception.

The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

