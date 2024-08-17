Watch: Rylan Bannon makes incredible diving catch for St. Paul Saints
St. Paul Saints shortstop Rylan Bannon made an incredible diving catch for the third out of the second inning of Friday night's Triple-A game against the Indianapolis Indians in Indianapolis.
With runners on second and third, Indians left fielder Billy McKinney hit a fly ball between short and center field, and running backwards, Bannon made a diving play to catch the ball before it dropped, securing the third out of the inning and keeping the game tied at 0-0.
The Twins acquired Bannon from the New York Mets in mid-July for cash considerations. Bannon, 28, has had short major league stints with the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros in his career since being selected in the eighth round of the 2017 draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Between Triple-A stints in the Twins and Mets systems this year, Bannon is hitting .227, has a .377 on-base percentage, a .411 slugging percentage and a .788 OPS. He has 15 homers and 63 RBIs.
The game was not completed by the time of publication.