Watch: Twins benefit, score run on terrible call against Pirates
Byron Buxton's foul ball was ruled a passed ball, allowing Max Kepler to score.
The Twins were the beneficiary of a terrible call that wasn't reviewable during Sunday afternoon's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Byron Buxton was up to bat with two outs and Max Kepler at third base during the first inning. Buxton fouled off a pitch from Pirates starter Jared Jones, but the umpires ruled it a passed ball and Kepler was able to slide into home to score from third. The play was not reviewable and the run stood.
That gave the Twins an early 3-0 lead as they look to snap a three-game skid.
The Twins led 3-1 after two innings.
