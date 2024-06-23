Watch: Twins' Carlos Correa fist bumps heckling fan
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has faced no shortage of heckling from baseball fans over the past few seasons, part of the fallout of being part of the 2017 Houston Astros team that won the World Series but was later the focus of a sign-stealing scandal.
While Correa was never disciplined by Major League Baseball over the incident, that hasn't stopped fans from associating him with the cheating scandal, no matter how much success he's had since and elsewhere, now having been with the Twins for the past three seasons.
The ribbing from fans doesn't seem to bother Correa, however. With the Twins in the midst of a three-game series at the Oakland Athletics, a fan shouted at Correa as he was preparing for his at-bat.
"Correa, if I hit the wall twice it's a curveball, if I hit it three times, it's a slider Correa. One time, it's a fastball. Got it?" the fan joked.
Correa proved a good sport, pointing at the fan and later walking over and giving him a fist bump.