Watch: Twins draft pick Kaelen Culpepper doubles in first pro at-bat

Culpepper made his debut in Single-A Friday night.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred takes a photo with Kaelen Culpepper after he was drafted by the Minnesota Twins with the 21st pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 14, 2024.
Kaelen Culpepper started his professional baseball career with a bang.

Culpepper, whom the Twins selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of this year's Major League Baseball draft, hit a ground-rule double on a line drive to center field that came off his bat at 100.6 mph during the first inning of a Single-A game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Jupiter Hammerheads. Culpepper later came around to score on Kyle DeBarge's double.

Culpepper, a shortstop, recently visited Target Field and already found himself "in debt" to Twins shortstop Carlos Correa after he broke Correa's bat while taking some swings pregame.

The game between the Mighty Mussels and Hammerheads was still live at the time of publication.

