Watch: Twins prospect Brandon Winokur hits three homers in Single-A action

ANOTHER ONE for Brandon Winokur as he just hit his THIRD home run of the game for the @MightyMussels💥



The 19-year-old hit this one at 105.4 MPH and now has 12 HRs in his first full pro season 💪#MNTwins