Watch: Twins prospect Brandon Winokur hits three homers in Single-A action
Twins prospect Brandon Winokur hit three home runs for the Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in a 12-2 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers Friday night in Fort Myers, Fla.
Winokur hit a first-inning solo homer left field that came off his bat at 109.3 mph to cut the Mighty Mussels' deficit to 2-1. Then he hit a two-run shot to center field that came off his bat at 107.8 mph in the second inning that put Fort Myers up 7-2. Going for the trifecta, Winokur hit another solo bomb in the eighth inning, his 12th homer of the year, at 105.4 mph to put the Mighty Mussels up 8-2.
The Twins selected Winokur, 19, in the third round of the 2023 draft. Listed as a shortstop, outfielder and third baseman, and is considered a top-tier athlete who's sticking around at shortstop longer than expected. He's the 19th-ranked prospect in the Twins farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.
Winokur is slashing .249/.336/.431/.767 this season for the Mighty Mussels. In addition to the 12 homers, Winokur has also recorded 14 doubles, two triples and 45 RBIs.