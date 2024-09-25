Inside The Twins

Where Twins pitching and offense rank since slump began Aug. 18

The Twins are 11-23 since Aug. 18 and their playoff hopes are on life support.

Joe Nelson

Sep 20, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota was 70-53 entering play on Aug. 18. Since then, they own the third-worst record in the majors at 11-23 and have seen their healthy cushion in the wild-card race vanish. They're now two games out of a wild-card spot with five days left in the regular season.

How bad has it been? Here's how poor the offense has been since Aug. 18.

Category

Twins

MLB rank

MLB leader

HR

26

29

Dodgers (59)

Runs

122

27

D-Backs (215)

Steals

5

30

Nationals (48)

AVG

.230

24

Cubs (.273)

OBP

.294

21

D-Backs (.351)

SLG

.353

29

Dodgers (.485)

The pitching has been just as bad since Aug. 18. The total numbers are below, but Minnesota's starting pitchers have a 4.51 ERA since Aug. 18. Twins relievers own a 5.06 ERA, which ranks 26th in the league over the past 34 games.

Category

Twins

MLB rank

MLB leader

ERA

4.75

26

Braves (2.73)

Quality starts

11

18

Mets (22)

WHIP

1.38

24

Mariners (1.03)

BABIP

.329

28

Mariners (.238)

It's been ugly. If things don't improve immediately, their season is likely going to come to an end on Sunday and down as one of the biggest collapses in Twins history.

Published
Joe Nelson

JOE NELSON

Home/Minnesota Twins News