Where Twins pitching and offense rank since slump began Aug. 18
Minnesota was 70-53 entering play on Aug. 18. Since then, they own the third-worst record in the majors at 11-23 and have seen their healthy cushion in the wild-card race vanish. They're now two games out of a wild-card spot with five days left in the regular season.
How bad has it been? Here's how poor the offense has been since Aug. 18.
Category
Twins
MLB rank
MLB leader
HR
26
29
Dodgers (59)
Runs
122
27
D-Backs (215)
Steals
5
30
Nationals (48)
AVG
.230
24
Cubs (.273)
OBP
.294
21
D-Backs (.351)
SLG
.353
29
Dodgers (.485)
The pitching has been just as bad since Aug. 18. The total numbers are below, but Minnesota's starting pitchers have a 4.51 ERA since Aug. 18. Twins relievers own a 5.06 ERA, which ranks 26th in the league over the past 34 games.
Category
Twins
MLB rank
MLB leader
ERA
4.75
26
Braves (2.73)
Quality starts
11
18
Mets (22)
WHIP
1.38
24
Mariners (1.03)
BABIP
.329
28
Mariners (.238)
It's been ugly. If things don't improve immediately, their season is likely going to come to an end on Sunday and down as one of the biggest collapses in Twins history.