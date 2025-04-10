Will David Festa make his season debut for the Twins on Friday?
The writing appears to be on the wall that David Festa will be making his season debut for the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
The Twins do not have a starter listed for Friday's series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field in Minneapolis, and starters Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson have been pushed back to Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Festa, meanwhile, has been the expected starter for the St. Paul Saints' home game against the Omaha Storm Chasers.
It appears Festa will be joining the big league club on Friday as Minnesota looks to give its rotation amid a stretch of 12 games in 12 days (Thursday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals marked the halfway point). Festa, who made his major league debut last year, has made two starts in Triple-A this season, going 1-1 with a 5.40 earned-run average after allowing six runs — five earned — off 13 hits and two walks while fanning eight across 8 1/3 innings of work.
Festa became a part of Minnesota's rotation last season after injuries sidelined Joe Ryan and Chris Paddack. He appeared in 14 games and made 13 starts, posting a 2-6 record and a 4.90 ERA across 64 1/3 total innings.
Festa appears to be in line for another opportunity with the big league club when they host the Tigers on Friday.
The division rivals are scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. CT first pitch when they meet Friday at Target Field.