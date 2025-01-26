Report: Ishbias want Minneapolis sports figures involved in Twins ownership group
Could Kevin Garnett be a part-owner of the Minnesota Twins?
It sounds like it's not out of the realm of possibility. Buried deep in a recent feature from ESPN's Dave McMenamin about Randy Mims, a longtime associate of NBA superstar LeBron James, there was an interesting nugget about potential Twins buyer Justin Ishbia wanting to line up some famous Minneapolis sports figures to be involved in the ownership group.
According to the story, Ishbia and Mims discussed several local sports stars who would fit that bill, including current Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson, former Vikings Cris Carter and Robert Smith, Baseball Hall of Famers Dave Winfield and Joe Mauer and former Timberwolves stars Kevin Love and Garnett. Mims is fairly close with Garnett and told Ishbia, a part-owner of the Phoenix Suns and brother of Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia, he'll get them in touch.
Garnett was previously interested in putting together an ownership group to purchase the Timberwolves, and it would be interesting to see whether he'd be interested in joining the Ishbias' bid to purchase the Twins. There has not yet been an agreement to purchase the Twins, but it's been reported that Justin Ishbia is "very, very serious" in his interest.
If the Ishbias land the winning bid, a direction the sale appears to be trending, it will be interesting to see whether they bring any current or former Minnesota sports stars, like Garnett, into the fold. It should become more clear in the near future as rumor has it the Pohlads are pleased with the interest and are expected to sell the team by Opening Day.