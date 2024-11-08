Report: Some trade interest expected for Twins' Chris Paddack
While any trade talk is merely exploratory at this point, teams are expected to have "some interest" in trading for Twins starter Chris Paddack, according to a report from the Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale, citing league sources.
Paddack, 28, is in the last year of his contract and due $7.5 million. He made 17 starts last season, posting a 4.99 earned-run average after allowing 102 hits and 50 runs — 49 earned — while fanning 79 across 88 1/3 innings. But Paddack was placed on the injured list on July 20 due to a right forearm strain and missed the rest of the year. He was trending toward an early-October return had Twins have made the postseason, but the late-season collapse eliminated the possibility.
Paddack would likely return to the Twins starting rotation this season, but Minnesota does have options should the team get an intriguing offer for Paddack. With the injuries to Paddack and Joe Ryan, the Twins were forced to turn to three rookies in their starting rotation by the end of the season. Simeon Woods Richardson was already up, but the injuries brought David Festa and Zebby Matthews into the fold, as well. It's possible the Twins like one of them for a full-time role.
After undergoing his second Tommy John surgery, Paddack missed most of the 2023 season, his second with the Twins, but returned at the end of the season and was a key piece of the team's bullpen in the playoffs. In his debut season with the San Diego Padres in 2019, Paddack had a 3.33 ERA across 26 starts, fanning a career-best 153 batters.
In his six-year major league career, Paddack has a 4.38 ERA and has fanned 417 across 423 2/3 innings.