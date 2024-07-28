Report: Twins are 'hamstrung' in making move ahead of MLB trade deadline
The MLB Trade Deadline will hit on July 30, but the Minnesota Twins are reportedly financially "hamstrung" in their pursuit of a trade.
That's according to reporter Bob Nightengale, who claims the Twins need to "dump a contract" before they will make a move in the trade market.
Minnesota has historically not been aggressive at the trade deadline in the seven seasons of the Derek Falvey-Thad Levine era. The Pohlad family cut the team's payroll by about $35 million this year amid declining TV revenues, and seemingly will not be aggressive buyers despite being well positioned for a playoff run.
If the Twins do opt to make a move, acquiring a starting pitcher like Yusei Kikuchi from Toronto or Nathan Eovaldi from Texas seems to keep catching steam on the rumor mill. Erick Fedde from the White Sox is also a potential option, but Nightengale doesn't see it happening.
"The White Sox are telling contenders in the AL Central, including the Minnesota Twins, that they really would prefer not to trade within the division," Nightingale wrote. "The Twins and Guardians would love to get their hands on starter Erick Fedde."
The Twins are currently 57-46 on the season and sit 4.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the race for the AL Central crown.