Signs point to MLB debut for Twins' top pitching prospect David Festa
The Twins' top pitching prospect David Festa is not expected to make his scheduled start Wednesday for Triple-A St. Paul. This has raised suspicion that he could be making his MLB debut on Thursday against the Diamondbacks instead.
According to Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson, reliever Ryan Jensen is expected to start for the Saints on Wednesday, which raises eyebrows considering it was Festa's turn in the rotation. The Twins placed starter Chris Paddack on the 15-day IL on Tuesday and called up reliever Ronny Henriquez, which left a hole remaining for Thursday's game against Arizona.
Festa, 24, has struck out an impressive 87 batters in only 59.2 innings this season at Triple-A. He owns a 3.77 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. The 6-foot-6 right-hander was a 13th-round pick for the Twins in 2021 out of Seton Hall. MLB.com ranks him as the No. 5 prospect in Minnesota's farm system and the No. 1 pitcher for the Twins in the minors.