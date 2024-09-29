Twins reportedly unlikely to move on from Baldelli, Falvey or St. Peter
While changes are almost certain, it appears the head of the snake will stay intact for the Twins.
According to The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman, the Twins are unlikely to move on from president Dave St. Peter, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey or manager Rocco Baldelli despite a late-season collapse that ultimately resulted in them missing out on the postseason.
Gleeman reported that several high-ranking members of the front office and coaching staff could be in jeopardy, but it appears those three are safe for now. It was never widely expected any of them would be on their way out, but there has been growing frustration within the fan base.
St. Peter has been the team president since 2002; Falvey has been leading baseball operations since 2017; and Baldelli has been the team’s skipper since 2019.
Certainly more will be known after the season, which comes to a close after Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m.