Would it make sense for Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore to buy the Twins?
The Pohlad family made the stunning announcement on Thursday that they plan to sell the Minnesota Twins after 40 years of ownership. The franchise is likely to have no shortage of suitors, and there's a certain group trying to buy another local sports franchise that would seemingly be a perfect fit to purchase the Twins.
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore began a multi-step process to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx back in 2021, but earlier this year, current owner Glen Taylor called off the sale after he said the group missed benchmarks in their agreement. Rodriguez and Lore have disputed that claim, and the purchase of the Timberwolves is in the midst of a legal process to determine who will assume ownership. That's a process that remains ongoing.
But regardless of how that process plays out, it's at least an interesting thought experiment to wonder whether Rodriguez and Lore would consider purchasing the Twins. They added multibillionaire Michael Bloomberg to their ownership group this summer, and they have familiarity with the area, plus Rodriguez's background is in baseball.
When Bloomberg joined the ownership group, The Athletic reported that Rodriguez and Lore were interested in creating a regional sports station that would carry Timberwolves and Lynx games as well as games for other teams in the area. If the Timberwolves sale goes through, it would be intriguing to see whether Rodriguez and Lore would consider purchasing the Twins, owning the two next-door neighbors and then creating a new television home for the two franchises.
Even if the Timberwolves sale falls through entirely, Rodriguez has already purchase a home in Minnesota. It certainly wouldn't be difficult to sell the house and pack his bags, but if he's come to appreciate the land of 10,000 lakes, perhaps it would peak his interest to purchase the team next door. The Twins are estimated to be worth between $1.5 and $2 billion, which is right in the ballpark of the $1.5 billion purchase price for the Wolves Lore and Rodriguez agreed to in 2021.
If the Wolves sale fell through and the group was still interested in owning a sports franchise, it would seemingly be an easy transition to line up the financials and begin working with the Pohlads on a sale. Joe Pohlad has been spotted at Timberwolves games in the past, so it's possible Lore and Rodriguez already have some familiarity with the family.
The Lore and Rodriguez group has also shown a willingness to pay for a winner. If they assume ownership of the Wolves, they've maintained they'd be willing to pay the luxury tax for Minnesota going over the salary cap after it reached the Western Conference finals last season. That's certainly a position Twins fans would be happy to embrace after the Pohlads slashed payroll by $30 million last season despite the team ending its playoff losing streak in 2023.
It's all speculation at this point and potential buyers are certain to emerge as the situation continues to develop. But the Lore-Rodriguez group would appear on paper to be a great potential fit should they be interested in purchasing the Twins.