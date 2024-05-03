Byron Buxton heads to 10-day IL with knee inflammation
Byron Buxton is expected to head to the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation after leaving Wednesday's game against the White Sox, according to the Minnesota Twins.
There had been reported optimism within the Twins camp that Buxton's injury wasn't sufficiently severe so as to require a trip to the 15-day IL, but he will still be on the shelf for 10 days, with Austin Martin called back up from Triple-A St. Paul as his replacement.
Buxton has appeared in 28 games this season, recording a .250 batting average with 11 RBI and one home run. Minnesota are currently on a 10-game win streak, only 2.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central division title race.
He pulled up while running to second base during Wednesday's 10-5 win in Chicago, which completed a third consecutive series sweep for the Twins.
The Twins welcome the Boston Red Sox to Target Field Friday evening.