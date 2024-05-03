Did the Arizona bee incident lead to D-Backs trade for Twins' Matt Bowman?
Maybe it's a stretch to say it is the primary reason the Arizona Diamondbacks sent cash to the Minnesota Twins for right-handed reliever Matt Bowman on Thursday, but one can't help but connect dots from the trade to the now-famous bee incident from earlier this week.
Tuesday's game in Arizona between the Diamondbacks and Dodgers was delayed nearly two hours because of a swarm of bees gathering at the top of the netting behind home plate. That resulted in Jordan Montgomery being scratched from his scheduled start, which led to the D-Backs using seven relievers in a 10-inning win over the Dodgers.
Montgomery wound up starting Wednesday and lasted just three innings, taxing the bullpen further. Then on Thursday, the Diamondbacks sent the Twins cash to jump the waiver wire line and acquire Bowman.
Bowman would've been up for grabs had he reached the waiver wire, which was the process in play after the Twins released him because they couldn't assign him to the minors because Bowman is a veteran out of minor-league options.
Whatever Arizona's reason was for splashing cash to secure Bowman really doesn't matter, but an exhausted D-Backs bullpen now has a 32-year-old arm who was having decent success in Minnesota, having thrown 7.2 innings and allowing just two runs while striking out six and issuing four walks.
Can the Twins thank the bees that they got something when they normally would've received nothing? We may never know...