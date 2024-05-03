Twins officially sign 18-year-old Cuban prospect Yandro Hernandez
Yandro Hernandez is a name Minnesota Twins fans will have to keep stored in the memory bank because if he blossoms into a member of the MLB team, his path to the majors will be traced back to Thursday when he officially signed a contract.
Francys Romero, a Cuban baseball insider, appears to have in the room when Hernandez signed the the contract on Thursday. He tweeted that Hernandez is receiving an $800,000 bonus.
Romero broke news that the Twins were going to sign Hernandez in mid-February, saying then that he ranked Hernandez as the best contact hitter among prospects younger than 18 years old in Cuba. Romero said Hernandez has " advanced hitting skills."
The 18-year-old is a switch-hitting outfielder who "projects power and batting average," per Romero.