Royce Lewis singles, steals a base in return to action in St. Paul
Royce Lewis' return from injury got off to a strong start at Triple-A St. Paul Saints Saturday.
The Twins' star has been out of action since pulling up during the second at-bat of the season – having homered during the first – against the Kansas City Royals on opening day, and was later diagnosed with a severe right quad strain.
And after almost two months on the sidelines, Lewis didn't show any signs of rust in his first return to the plate, smacking a 105mph single to center.
He then proceeded to steal second base, and then scored on a DaShawn Keirsey Jr. single.
It now remains to be seen how many games Lewis will play in St. Paul before rejoining the Twins, who are third place in the AL Central, 6.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians.
On Friday, Carlos Correa expressed excitement about Lewis' impending return, saying: "He's a difference-maker and a game-changer.
“The fact that we will get him back soon is exciting. Adding him to our lineup, it's going to boost the lineup in a big way. So I'm excited for him to just go out there, take it day by day, and go through his things, show everybody that he's ready, and then come back here and help us.”