Twins-Athletics finale is MLB.TV's Free Game of the Day

Sunday's first pitch in Oakland is scheduled for 3:07 p.m.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins right fielder Manuel Margot (13) gets a hug from Carlos Correa (4) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on June 22, 2024. / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Sunday afternoon's series finale between the Twins and Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., can be streamed without cost on MLB.TV as the Free Game of the Day.

MLB.TV offers a free game of the day throughout the regular season. All you need to do is create a username, or log in using your existing MLB account, and you can steam on any supported device by visiting the media center once the game is live. You can find more information here.

While the game is free to stream, it is still subject to blackouts. You can check here to see if your area code is subject to blackout restrictions.

The finale between the Twins and Athletics is scheduled for a 3:07 p.m. first pitch.

