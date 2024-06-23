Twins-Athletics finale is MLB.TV's Free Game of the Day
Sunday's first pitch in Oakland is scheduled for 3:07 p.m.
Sunday afternoon's series finale between the Twins and Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., can be streamed without cost on MLB.TV as the Free Game of the Day.
MLB.TV offers a free game of the day throughout the regular season. All you need to do is create a username, or log in using your existing MLB account, and you can steam on any supported device by visiting the media center once the game is live. You can find more information here.
While the game is free to stream, it is still subject to blackouts. You can check here to see if your area code is subject to blackout restrictions.
