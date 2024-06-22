Twins' Carlos Santana playing in 2,000th career game Friday night
Carlos Santana is set to play his 2,000th career Major League Baseball game when the Twins take on the Oakland Athletics Friday night in Oakland, Calif.
Santana is only the 251st player in MLB history to accomplish that feat. He's currently second in the major leagues among active players in career games played, behind only Andrew McCutchen.
“I’m very proud. I feel great. I feel great,” Santana told the Pioneer Press’ Betsy Helfand in Oakland. “I think I’ve worked hard for that and for this moment. (Friday) is a special day for me.”
Santana is in the lineup for the 8:40 p.m. first pitch, playing first base. Santana, 38, is in his first season with the Twins after previous stints with the Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers.
Santana first signed as an amateur free agent with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2004 but made his debut in 2010 with Cleveland. Across his 15-year career, Santana has recorded 1,723 hits, 313 home runs and 1,049 RBIs. He’s a career .242 hitter.