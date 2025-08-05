Twins' Luke Keaschall hits first Major League homer with bomb off Chris Paddack
In his first at-bat since returning from injury, Luke Keaschall hit the first Major League home run of his career, launching a bomb off Detroit Tigers pitcher Chris Paddack, the recently traded Twin.
Keaschall struck in the first inning at Comerica Park, scoring two runs with two outs to put his side 3-0 up.
The Twins' No. 3 prospect had made his Major League debut earlier in the season, but missed the past 86 games with an arm injury, recently completing a 14-game run at Triple-A St. Paul on his rehab assignment.
His hit ensured a miserable first innings for Paddack, who was starting his second game for the Tigers since he was traded by the Twins ahead of last week's trade deadline.
Keaschall made his Twins debut on April 18 and got off to a hot start with a six-game hitting streak.
He went 7 for 19 from the plate with three doubles, drawing five walks, two strikeouts, and adding five stolen bases. Unfortunately, that run came to an end when he took a pitch off the forearm and suffered a fracture in just his seventh career MLB game.