A Conversation With: Eloy Jiménez

There might be players having as much fun playing the game of baseball, but I can guarantee nobody is having more fun than 23 year-old White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez.

I remember driving somewhere listening to the radio a few years ago when the Jose Quintana trade was announced. I was shocked to find out that the Cubs were including Eloy in that deal. I didn't know everything about him, but what I did know was impressive.

It can be easy to forget that Eloy is only 23 when you watch him play. Specifically when you watch HOW he plays. Putting aside his natural hitting ability, literal light tower power and overall physical ability, he just looks like he's been there before.

There are plenty of valid questions about his defense in left field, but it's a part of his game that he continues to work on. I certainly wouldn't bet against his development, as he's already shown what he can do in the other areas of his game.

He was gracious enough to sit down with me this week to talk about his defense, Luis Robert making plays in left field, playing against the Cubs, Drake's new song, and so much more. I hope you enjoy my conversation with the pride of Santo Domingo, Eloy Jiménez.