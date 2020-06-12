CryptoSoxery No. 7

This week's edition of CryptoSoxery is a quote that not only pertains to baseball these days, but life in general.

First, though, the answer to CryptoSoxery No. 6, an Ozzie Guillén special:

You are going to take batting practice and the rats look bigger than a pig out there ... I think the rats out there are lifting weights.

The place of which Ozzie speaks. Newslocker.com

Where might he be talking about? Why, naturally, the home of That Other Team in Town, a place Ozzie held in a special place in his heart. Or some other body part. Of course, the quote was before all the improvements to the park on the north side, so maybe the only rats there now are the owners. (Did I really say that? Shame on me.)

This week we continue with things managerial, from a White Sox manager as much of a wizard as Ozzie, Chuck Tanner, who pulled the Sox out of the ashes of the trash fire that was the 1970 season.

The earlier Wizard.

As usual, thanks to the magic encryption template at wordles.com:

CWTPT GPT CWPTT XTVPTCX CQ BGLGEFLE. CWT IFPXC XTVPTC FX WGKT

SGCFTLVT. CWT XTVQLM FX HT SGCFTLC. GLM CWT CWFPM BQXC

FBSQPCGLC XTVPTC FX SGCFTLVT.

It's a quote on managing baseball, but these days is a quote about managing pretty much anything.

For those unfamiliar with the process of a cryptoquote, it's a simple letter-for-letter cipher. What is in reality an F, for example, might appear as a P in the puzzle, same substitution all the way through

Just out of kindness, I'll let you know that in this puzzle, an E stands for a G.

The way to solve the puzzle is to look for the most common letters of the alphabet, E being number one , then look for most common words, like "the."

Sorry, we don't have interactive capability, so you'll find it much easier to solve if you make a copy.

Enjoy.