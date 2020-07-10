South Side Hit Pen
Southside Sharpie draws Dick Allen

Mitchell Ransdell

Growing up a White Sox fan in Chicago, you hear all sorts of stories about your sports heroes. Luke Appling tripping on a half-buried teapot at Old Comiskey. Minnie Miñoso going to bat at age 50. That time your uncle saw Chet Lemon at Wendy's. 

The stories I heard most were about Dick Allen. He left a massive impression in his three years on the Sox, hitting better than .300 in each of those seasons. But it was more than just his consistent contact. It was the way he hit the ball: Ruthian, Mantleian, Foxxian contact, and more than a few of his home runs became parking lot souvenirs. He also battled vicious racism, especially in his early years playing with the Phillies. His toughness was interpreted as arrogance, which often cast him in a controversial light. 

As an artist, players like Allen are the most fun to draw. They have strong personalities that make them great subjects, and they never fail to spark a moment of recognition, or cause a memory to pop up to the surface. 

Dick Allen isn't yet in the Baseball Hall of Fame, but he's at least memorialized here, in ink and paper. 

If you're interested in seeing more of Mitch's work, or if you'd like to purchase original drawings or prints, contact him via Twitter (@soxsketcher), Instagram (@southsidesharpie), or by e-mail at southsidesharpie@gmail.com. Thanks for supporting local artists!

