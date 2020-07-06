South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Sox Vox 3: Scott Reichard on Kopech, the rotation, a pandemic ... and 2020 baseball!

Brett Ballantini

Scott Reichard makes his long-awaited visit back to the South Side Hit Pen, now with its new name and, apparently, in a new venue — Scott's happening basement Sox bar! Watch party!

After a little bit of how-ya-do discussion of Michael Kopech and the possible innovative options that Chicago's possible surplus of starters might provide, these two buttercups provided a rousing segment on coronaball — all the reasons why playing baseball this season is scary as hell.

Not to fear, however, actual baseball talk made a comeback by podcast's end, as we moved on to the players we're most excited to see in 2020 — even in this truncated 2020.

While the video clip above was shot just prior to the podcast, you'll find a video of the entire podcast at the bottom of this page. 

Of course, we're on Apple Podcasts as well.

And if you want the full audio-visual experience, and see Scott "Woody" Reichard in action, check it out below:

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First two positive tests cloud Summer Camp

Meanwhile, the rotation is shaping up and intrasquad games loom

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Brand-new arm, same old snarl: Carlos Rodón is back

Feeling as fresh as a rookie, the dark horse ace is ready to rock for 60 games

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: July 5

Quite a lopsided win, from a lousy team

Mark Liptak

Effervescent Eloy Jiménez enters the arena

The bubbly Chicago White Sox slugger won't let anything, not even a global pandemic, get him down

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: July 4

Joe Horlen, Juan Pizarro and Gary Peters celebrate complete game mania!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

Kid Keutchy is bringing the confidence

Chicago White Sox veteran starter Dallas Keuchel's steady hand is evident even in the early going of Summer Camp

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Renteria, Day 2: Hoping to stay the course

As coronavirus tests hit the Atlanta Braves hard and come up positive around the league, the Chicago White Sox manager is hoping his team forms smart habits to stay safe

Brett Ballantini

The role of Michael Kopech in 2020

With the returning Chicago White Sox fireballer fit in the starting rotation, or will he be used in the bullpen?

Guitarsox

Letters from Summer Camp: Day 2

White Sox "spring training" presented what we've seen before, what we haven't, and offered a small glimpse of what baseball will look like in 2020.

Sam Sherman

Today in White Sox History: July 3

The first morning game in Comiskey Park history!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05