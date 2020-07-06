Sox Vox 3: Scott Reichard on Kopech, the rotation, a pandemic ... and 2020 baseball!

Scott Reichard makes his long-awaited visit back to the South Side Hit Pen, now with its new name and, apparently, in a new venue — Scott's happening basement Sox bar! Watch party!

After a little bit of how-ya-do discussion of Michael Kopech and the possible innovative options that Chicago's possible surplus of starters might provide, these two buttercups provided a rousing segment on coronaball — all the reasons why playing baseball this season is scary as hell.

Not to fear, however, actual baseball talk made a comeback by podcast's end, as we moved on to the players we're most excited to see in 2020 — even in this truncated 2020.

While the video clip above was shot just prior to the podcast, you'll find a video of the entire podcast at the bottom of this page.

