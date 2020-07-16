South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Sox Vox 4: Scott Merkin

Brett Ballantini

Best-dressed White Sox beat Scott Merkin took time out of his ramp to an irregular regular season to chat with Clinton Cole. Among the many highlights, the pair discuss breakout players with a shot at major-league debuts (Andrew Vaughn, Nick Madrigal), guys who fell short of even the Schaumburg 16 (Jake Burger) and the guy who could play defense not only for the White Sox, but the Bears (Luis Robert).

And if my ear is accurate, it appears that Clint's dog may have kept our streak of dog cameos on podcasts intact.

Dig it, we're on Apple Podcasts as well, friends.

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Today in White Sox History: July 15

Albert Belle and Batgate descend on Chicago

Mark Liptak

by

Mark Liptak

Kid Keuchy's peak perfection

Sure, it was a short outing, but the steady hand of the Chicago White Sox, Dallas Keuchel, was untouchable on Wednesday

Brett Ballantini

A look at how the White Sox 30-man roster will wrangle out

The club chose roster depth over deep prospect development for the time being, but director of player development Chris Getz confirmed that the strategy could change as the year progresses.

James Fox

Chris Getz: Every year is a precious year

The Chicago White Sox's player development honcho has had to steer the organizational ship through the rockiest waters ever

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 14

A weird and magical day for Black Jack McDowell

Mark Liptak

Yaz is ready to head into battle

The Chicago White Sox catcher's leadership style? "Once they see you working, they’re going to want to work hard with you."

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 13

"Thanks, Chicago Cubs!"

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

New Kids on the Block: young clubbers edition

Chicago White Sox prospects Andrew Vaughn and Yermín Mercedes both are ready and itching to contribute in 2020

Brett Ballantini

Summer Camp Diaries: Life finds a way

Another Chicago White Sox intrasquad game at Guaranteed Rate Field yields a solid performance from top prospect Dane Dunning, alongside thoughts on what baseball coverage looks like during a global pandemic and ... velociraptors?

Janice Scurio

A Conversation With: Danny Farquhar

The former White Sox reliever turned Winston-Salem Dash pitching coach knows a thing or two about beating the odds. We talk about battling adversity, his role in exposing the Astros and his love of a certain Broadway musical that he's been watching twice a day since its release.

Sam Sherman