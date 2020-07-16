Sox Vox 4: Scott Merkin

Best-dressed White Sox beat Scott Merkin took time out of his ramp to an irregular regular season to chat with Clinton Cole. Among the many highlights, the pair discuss breakout players with a shot at major-league debuts (Andrew Vaughn, Nick Madrigal), guys who fell short of even the Schaumburg 16 (Jake Burger) and the guy who could play defense not only for the White Sox, but the Bears (Luis Robert).

And if my ear is accurate, it appears that Clint's dog may have kept our streak of dog cameos on podcasts intact.

Dig it, we're on Apple Podcasts as well, friends.